Blog

BOLLYWOOD / HINDI

श्वेता तिवारी की बेटी ने खोले बंद दरवाजे के पीछे का राज, जब सौतेले पिता ने की थी ये करतूत…

एक्ट्रेस श्वेता तिवारी के घर में आख़िर ऐसा क्या हुआ? श्वेता और उसकी बेटी पलक को पुलिस तक जाना पड़ा जिस कारण घर के बंद दरवाजे के पीछे की कई दर्दभऱी कहानियां निकल कर सामने आ...

OTG-28-L-1

Gadgets / Recipes

Points to Consider Before Buying an OTG

We all love to indulge in scrumptious food. However, making delicious food is an art which requires efforts as well as patience to bring out the desired results. Some people abide by frozen food...