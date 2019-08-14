Blog
Rakhi Sawant Smashes Mika Singh For His Performance In Karachi, Calls Him Bikau
In a time zone where India is battling with Pakistan over a number of issues, Bollywood’s popular singer Mika Singh gave a performance in Karachi, Pakistan. His performance on Karachi led to his ban...
PeeCee Reveals Bedroom Secret; Says She Gets Annoyed As He Can’t Start His Day Without This Romantic Routine
Priyanka Chopra has taken over the internet ever since the day she got rokafied with singing sensation Nick Jonas. The couple looks adorably cute together and manages o grab the headlines every now and...
Rakhi Sawant Shares Bathtub Pics With Husband Ritesh, Says She’s Getting Crazy
Rakhi Sawant has been in the limelight ever since the news of her wedding with a UK based businessman Ritesh broke on the internet. She earlier denied any truth relating to her marriage but...
Bhumi Pednekar Found Love In Jackky Bhagnani? Deets Inside
From working in the movie like Dum Laga Ke Haisha to Toilet: Ek Prem Kath a, Bhumi Pendnekar has made her place in the Bollywood in a very short span of time. From losing...
Unseen Pics Of Niti Taylor Twinning With Fiance Parikshit On Mehndi Ceremony Will Win Your Hearts
Weddings in India are not a one-day affair. It starts around a year ahead with the Roka or Godbharai after which the engagement takes place. The actual wedding function is a three to five...
Breastfeeding Advice for New Moms From Dr Mahima Bakshi
How much and How often? She is a child wellness consultant and also the author of the book, ‘Birthing Naturally’ – A guide to a stress-free pregnancy and natural child birth. Every year countries...
Kajal Aggarwal Posts A No-Makeup Pic, Inspires Everyone With The Caption
The makeup industry is booming right now and people are more than interested to invent new make-up products that could hide the inhibitions and insecurities of women under layers of coatings. The glamor world...
Who Is Rakhi Sawant’s Husband, Ritesh? Know Some Interesting Facts About Him
Rakhi Sawant has gained a lot of limelight recently owing to her secret marriage with Ritesh. The actress earlier denied all rumors about her marriage but later confirmed to the same. Even though she...
Real reason behind Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus split.
After being together for so many years, both called it quit. According to sources, this recently married couple wanted different things from life which made them quit. Last year just after getting married, Miley...
Niti Taylor Gets Engaged In Style, Discloses Details About Her Fiance And Unseen Bachelorette Videos
The telly world seems to be struck by the Cupid. Many of the telly stars are taking the plunge and getting engaged, married or having babies. Another name to be added to the list...
Ananya Pandey Shares A Hot Pic With A Filthy Caption On Twitter, Gets Trolled Badly
Ananya Pandey, being a star kid, has always been in the limelight. From her outings with other star kids to her post-gym appearance, she has been able to have the paps running around her....
Breaking News: Parth Samthaan’s Ex Niti Taylor Getting Married; Shares Bachelorette Pictures
Yes, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fame, Niti Taylor is getting married. Niti found her love in Parikshit Bawa. She is now engaged and also shared some pictures from her bachelorette. Niti Taylor made her TV...
Priyanka Chopra And Deepika Padukon In A Race Of Fake Instagram Followers
Our youth being such avid follower of social media and being so highly addicted to it is wasting time on it? Or motivating even others to do the same? This not only affects common...
Rocky’s Sisters Performing Rakhi Rituals With Him And Bhabhi Hina Is Too Adorable
Through the good, the bad, and the ugly– siblings are there with us through it all. It’s important to have gratitude for the special bond that comes with siblings, and to acknowledge the importance...
श्वेता तिवारी की बेटी ने खोले बंद दरवाजे के पीछे का राज, जब सौतेले पिता ने की थी ये करतूत…
एक्ट्रेस श्वेता तिवारी के घर में आख़िर ऐसा क्या हुआ? श्वेता और उसकी बेटी पलक को पुलिस तक जाना पड़ा जिस कारण घर के बंद दरवाजे के पीछे की कई दर्दभऱी कहानियां निकल कर सामने आ...
Points to Consider Before Buying an OTG
We all love to indulge in scrumptious food. However, making delicious food is an art which requires efforts as well as patience to bring out the desired results. Some people abide by frozen food...